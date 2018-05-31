ZSE climb progresses

THE Zimbabwe Stock Exchange’s climb continued this week, stretching the bourse’s 10-week long gaining streak.

The recent surge was preceded by an 18-week slump which was triggered by the resignation of Robert Mugabe in November last year.

During the week from Thursday last week, the market’s gaining streak stretched past 10 consecutive weeks with the All Share index closing the week yesterday 0,31 percent higher at 107,13 points.

The benchmark index has gained 24,34 percent during the gaining streak which started mid-March.