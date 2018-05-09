News Ticker

ZSE bullish trend continues

May 9, 2018 Staff Reporter Capital & Money Markets 0

The bullish trend on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) continues with the all share index gaining 0.14 points to 102.78 points since breaching the 100 point mark early this week.

IndexClosing (points)Previous (points)Change (points)% change 
All share102.78102.64+0.14+0.14
Industrial343.91343.62+0.29+0.08
Top 10104.46104.25+0.21+0.20
Minings133.34129.82+3.52+2.71

Old Mutual added 4.01 cents to close at 663.23 cents per share, Simbisa was up 3 cents to  50 cents per share, while RIOZIM put on 1.49 cents  to 124.49 cents per share.

Amalgamated regional trading rose by 0.08 cents to close at 5.20 cents per share and Bindura (bind.zw) was 0.3 cents stronger at 3.90 cents.

Notable bears included Econet which traded 0.25 cents lower at 89.75 cents per share and OK Zimbabwe which lost 1 cent to end at 25 cents per share.




