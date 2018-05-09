ZSE bullish trend continues

The bullish trend on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) continues with the all share index gaining 0.14 points to 102.78 points since breaching the 100 point mark early this week.

Index Closing (points) Previous (points) Change (points) % change All share 102.78 102.64 +0.14 +0.14 Industrial 343.91 343.62 +0.29 +0.08 Top 10 104.46 104.25 +0.21 +0.20 Minings 133.34 129.82 +3.52 +2.71

Old Mutual added 4.01 cents to close at 663.23 cents per share, Simbisa was up 3 cents to 50 cents per share, while RIOZIM put on 1.49 cents to 124.49 cents per share.

Amalgamated regional trading rose by 0.08 cents to close at 5.20 cents per share and Bindura (bind.zw) was 0.3 cents stronger at 3.90 cents.

Notable bears included Econet which traded 0.25 cents lower at 89.75 cents per share and OK Zimbabwe which lost 1 cent to end at 25 cents per share.