Zimbabwe Stock Exchange extends losses for third day in a row

HARARE – Zimbabwe Stock Exchange mainstream index eased 1.13 percent to 367.13 points today, extending its losses for the third day running.

However, the mining index gained 1.86 percent to 98.69 points as market capitalisation declined to $10.3 billion from $10.5 billion.

The local bourse recorded a total market turnover of $2.5 million in the day.

Delta eased 4.08 percent to 220.02 cents while Padenga Holdings and Barclays lost 15 percent and 10.78 percent to 85 cents and 8.03 cents respectively.

Additionally, Dawn eased 7.83 percent to settle at 2.12 cents while Axia lost 5.96 percent to close the day at 30 cents.

Leading the gainers were Colcom and BAT whose share prices rose 19.90 percent and 19.89 percent to trade at 60.25 cents and 2200 cents respectively.

Hwange Colliery Company and Truworths advanced 19.87 percent and 19.44 percent to settle at 3.74 cents and 1.29 cents.

Mashold also gained 12.90 percent to 3.5 cents.

On the resources space, Bindura closed at 3.94 cents while Falgold and RioZim remained unchanged.

Foreigners were net sellers in the day, disposing of shares worth $464 688 compared to buys worth $434 529. – The Source