Zimbabwe equity stocks bullish mood persists

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange ended the trading day on a strong position before recessing for Independence Day tomorrow.

The main all share index gained a remarkable 2.55 points to close at 93.23 points.

The fine performance was followed by the industrial index which closed the day at 312.21 points, a gain of 8.60 points.

Quite unusual there was activity in the mining stocks which were flat for a long time with a gain of 0.19 points.

On individual stocks Delta gained 7. 3 percent to 181.20 cents per share followed by Econet and Axia which landed at 86.96 cents and 23.56 cents per share respectively.

Insurance heavyweight Old Mutual also firmed to $5.68 per share at the end of the day’s trading.

Only cement manufacturer PPC was the major loser shedding 2 percent to 98 cents per share.