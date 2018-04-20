Ginimbi causes stir in Mutare. . . Flashes latest range of vehicles

“Thank you Mutare for hosting me, I had a great time, Happy Sunday,” wrote Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, a day after the flamboyant socialite and businessman rocked the eastern border city and painted it blue.

Ginimbi’s fetish for cars was late Friday afternoon exhibited through a cavalcade of top-of-the-range vehicles such as a Range Rover SVR 2018 Limited Edition, 2017 Bentley Bentayga which cost about R4 million, and Mercedes Benz S-Class among others when he whistled his way from Harare to Mutare.

The convoy caused mayhem from as far as from Rusape as the drivers swerved and horned much to the attention of other motorists who had to park their cars to pave way for the “Boss Bhuru ” and his entourage to pass.

He also caused a stir in Mutare’s Central Business District before making a special appearance at Miss Africa University beauty pageant held on the night at Golden Peacock Villa Hotel.

At the pageant he gave the winners Remy Kapend Mway and Maxine Marowa who were crowned Mr and Miss AU respectively $1000 cash.

Later in the night he also made a guest appearance at Club 263 and the Bar Code.

In an interview with The Weekender Ginimbi revealed that he already had business interests in Mutare. He said he was working with local agents in the gas industry.

“I am not new in Mutare, I have been in Mutare before, there is potential here. It’s a small city with lot of potential,” he said.

“I know I am okay in my life, I am doing well. I have never valued my life. Me and Zodwa we are no longer together.

“We dated for sometime but you know differences happen in relationships. We however still talk.”

He revealed that he resides in South Africa because of his vast growing business.

“It was a business decision. I also have got business in Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe. My business schedule is busy but I can do parties anywhere in the world,” he said.

Following a social media spat with controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo, Ginimbi said he holds no grudges against him.

“My life will remain my life. I belong to people. I do not hate anyone,” he said.

Ginimbi, who is the brains behind the much-publicised Davido 30 billion concept scheduled for Harare International Centre tomorrow (Saturday) said all was in place.

The 34-year old businessman hopes to be a billionaire in near future. He revealed that he grew up in a poor family in Domboshava and he was the first person to buy a car in his family.

“I am from humble beginnings. The sky is the limit. I was the first person to drive a car in my family.

“I was the first person to take my parents to driving school and buy my mother a car,” he said.