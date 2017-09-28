Equities gain momentum

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange’s mainstream Industrial Index gained an additional 9.53 points to close at 413.90 as SeedCo went up by a further $0, 3203 to end at $2, 7298, while conglomerate Innscor shifted up $0, 1861 to $1, 7808 while beverages giant Delta was $0, 0597 stronger at $2, 7856.

Also on the up was BAT, which advanced by $0, 0500 to settle at $30, 0500, while CAFCA rebounded $0, 0480 to $0, 2880 and FBC Holdings closed at $0, 2100 following a $0, 0100 increase.

Trading in the negative was CFI, which eased $0, 0159 to close at $0, 6625 and First Mutual dropped by $0, 0050 to $0, 0950 while AfricanSun lost $0, 0045 to trade at $0, 0430.

Barclays and Willdale both came off $0, 0019 to end at $0, 0701 and $0, 0079 respectively.

The Mining Index was flat at 108.48 as Bindura, Falgold, Hwange and RioZim remained unchanged at $0, 0420, $0, 0200, $0, 0374 and $0, 9000 respectively.