All share index breaches 100 point mark

The bullish trend on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange continues unabated as the all share index breached the 100 point mark for the first time.

index closing (points) previous (points) change (points) % change all share 100.54 99.90 +0.64 0.64 industrial 336.82 334.65 +2.17 +0.65 top 10 102.43 101.92 +0.51 +0.50 minings 124.66 124.66 +0.00 +0.00

The all share index put on 0.64 points to settle at 100.54 points as trading was dominated with movers.

Insurance giant Old Mutual gained a further 13.83 cents to close at $5.90 per share, Padenga added 2.95 cents to 50 cents per share and retailer OK Zimbabwe went up by 1.80 cents per share to settle at 22.09 cents per share.

Hippo gained $0.0159 to close at $1.6800, Simbisa rose by 1.2 cents per share to trade at 47 cents per share while Innscor closed at 120 cents per share following a 0.64 cents increase.

Losses were seen in banking giant CBZ Holdings which dropped by 0.5 cents to close at 10.50 cents per share.

Mobile giant Econet shed 0.18 cents to 89.58 cents while First Mutual Properties and Zimplow (zimw.zw) both lost $0.05 cents to end at 4.3 cents and 11 cents respectively.