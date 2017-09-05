Afdis leads ZSE gains

HARARE,– The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) industrial index on Tuesday advanced 3,02 percent to 251,07 points while the mining index gained 5,19 percent to 77,89 points.

The local bourse recorded a total market turnover of $1,74 million in the day.Ariston led the gainers after picking up 27,27 percent to close at 1,4 cents.

Afdis and Simbisa gained 19,40 percent and 12,91 percent to close at 80 cents and 53,07 cents respectively

Axia also advanced 11,70 percent to trade at 19 cents.

Losses were in Edgars, ART and CFI who dropped 8 percent , 4,76 percent and 4,76 percent to settle at 4,6 cents, 4 cents and 60 cents respectively.

On the mining space, Bindura advanced 19,60 percent to settle at 2,99 cents. Other mining companies Falgold, Hwange and Riozim remained unchanged at previous trading levels at 1,2 cents, 26 cents and 65,25 cents in that order.

Foreigners were net sellers during the day, disposing of shares worth $1,33 million compared to buys worth $62,184.