UNDP chief meets business representatives

Representatives from the business sector held a meeting with the UNDP to discuss re-engagement and other macro-economic issues as the country steps up efforts to revive the economy.

The indaba held at the UNDP offices at Arundel Park in Harare yesterday (Saturday) was attended by representatives of business associations that include the apex organisation for industry in Zimbabwe, the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) and the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC), among others.

In its quest to be open to new ideas and adopt a consultative approach as opposed to the prescriptive approach of the past, the government recently launched an Investment Guidelines and Opportunities Policy, which outlines the laws for investing and harnessing the opportunities abound in the country.

UNDP Programmes Administrator, Mr Achim Steiner applauded economic reforms and various efforts being undertaken by the government to stabilise the economy.

In his quest to promote economic growth and raise standards of living for Zimbabweans, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has on several fora made it clear that he wants the country to open up to the world economically and politically, a move hailed by the UNDP chief, who also noted that foreign investors are attracted to countries which have a vibrant and positive business sector that is not in contestation with government.