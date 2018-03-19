Several Government Companies On Looters List (NetOne, Zimpapers, Anjin…)

Government companies are some of the organisations revealed today on the looters’ list released by the government. The list was released following the expiry of a 3-month amnesty for companies and individuals to return looted funds.

At least 9 companies that the Zimbabwean government owns directly or has shares in, account for US $872,000 in externalised funds

The companies include:

NetOne: $100,000

Africom: $123,033

Zimpapers (The Chronicle And Sunday News) – $ 22,780

National Indigenisation And Economic Empowerment Board: $45,000

Printflow (Pvt) Limited: $300,000

ANJIN Investments (in which Zimbabwe Defence Forces is an investor): $200,000

Transmedia: $24,307

Radiation Authority Of Zimbabwe: $40,000

Sunway City: $17,016

The list has 1,844 companies and individuals put into 3 categories:

Funds Externalised through Non-Repatriation Of Export Proceeds (Category 1)

Funds externalised through payment of goods not received in Zimbabwe (Category 2)

Funds externalised to foreign banks in cash or under spurious transactions (Category 3)

President Mnangagwa said today that the companies on the list “ignored and/or neglected the Amnesty by failing to account for the funds...despite concerted efforts by Authorities and banks“.

It’s not clear however how the government failed to account to itself. The list includes several listed companies, churches, schools, individuals and other entities.

Source: Pindula