Hwange town up for sale

HARARE – Hwange Colliery Company Limited (HCCL)’s woes persist, with numerous teething problems affecting productivity and the plight of workers and their family far from being resolved.

The company now wants to sell Hwange town for $300 million to among other things offset a $70 million debt it owes to employees in salary arrears dating back to 5 years.

This emerged as the company’s board appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy this afternoon.

As the crisis continues unabated, women and children of the stranded workers who are now forced to work two week shifts, are the worst affected and Parliament is not impressed with the obtaining situation, calling for a lasting solution.

HCCL Chairperson for the Technical Committee, Mrs Ntombizodwa Masuku told parliament that they currently require $500 million dollars capital injection to pay off debts and have put on the table an option to sale off the town for $300 million.