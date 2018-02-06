Gono Says SEZ Is Operating In The Dark, Has No Idea Which Minister To Report To

Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor and chairperson of the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) Authority board, Gideon Gono has claimed that the authority is failing to function as it has only received 10 percent of its budget allocation. Gono who was appointed 8 months ago also said that he does not know which Minister to report to as it is no clear which ministry the SEZ falls under. He also said that a chief executive officer and a secretariat is yet to be appointed to run the administration.

The former governor stressed that members of the SEZ board are currently using their own resources in setting up the authority. He also said that some of the board members who include, Busisa Moyo and himself, are willing to forego their board fees as a service to the nation.

Gono also told the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Industry and Commerce that once operational the SEZ will generate US$10 billion in investments.

More: ZBC