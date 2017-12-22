Frugal-reformist Mnangagwa Pulls New ‘Magufuli’ Shocker Flies Economy Class

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa continues to play the “pro poor” Magufuli radical card, achange from former President Robert Mugabe as he today flew in a low cost scheduled flight from Harare to Johannesburg.
Unlike his predecessor who used to fly in a special business class chartered Air Zimbabwe jet on every trip, Mnangagwa flew to South Africa on his first international trip in a scheduled low cost Fly Africa Club jet which only has economy class.
The president travelled with a delegation of about ten people in the plane which costs about $200 return ticket from Harare to Johannesburg.
The President shocked a lot of travellers at the Robert Mugabe International Airport when he checked in for the flight together with ordinary passengers.