Dangote team jets in

Nigeria billionaire Aliko Dangote has renewed interest to inject a US$1.5 billion investment package in Zimbabwe.

An advance team from Dangote Holdings arrived in the country this afternoon comprising of two geologists who stated the billionaire’s interest in a coal venture which they will utilise towards their targeted investment in a power plant in Zimbabwe.

The facilitator of the deal Ms Josephine Mahachi is optimistic that the deal, affected in the last two and a half years by bureaucratic bungling and lethargy, will soon be finalised as the billionaire has reaffirmed his commitment to seal this investment within the shortest possible time.

Given the revamped political will under the new administration which has expedited deals that have stalled over the last five years, there is strong optimism that the Dangote deal is left with a few months before it is translated into a tangible activity.

More details to follow…