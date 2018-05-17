Coca Cola to invest US$65m in Zimbabwe

HARARE – Coca Cola Eastern and Southern Africa has pledged to invest US$65 million in beverage manufacturing.

The revelations emerged after its Eastern and Southern Africa General Manager Mr Ahmed Rady met with President Emmerson Mnangagwa at Munhumutapa offices in Harare today.

The Coca Cola boss, who was accompanied by Finance and Economic Development Minister Cde Patrick Chinamasa who is also Acting Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development, says the multi-national company’s intention is to invest US$65 million or more in the country.

They said they will increase the production of juices in the country and create a juices production hub in Zimbabwe for exports into the region and beyond.

“The group is also at integrating local oranges and other products like coffee for products,” he said.

The group is also looking at acquiring land for production of oranges and has asked for 2 000 hectares of land for the purpose which also targets export production.

The Coca Cola boss was accompanied by leaders of Coca Cola subsidiaries in Zimbabwe namely Coca Cola Mutare led by Mr John Gould, Schweppes Chairman Mr Sternford Moyo, Schweppes Managing Director Mr Charles Msipa, and Delta Beverages Company Secretary Alex Makamure. – ZBC