Chitando appoints new boards for parastatals

MINES minister Winston Chitando yesterday named new boards for the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) and the Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC), amid strong calls on the parastatals to roll up their sleeves to realise their full potential.

BY TINOTENDA MUNYUKWI

“I have the pleasure to announce the two boards, the other being announced in the next couple of days.

“The President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) has talked about Zimbabwe being a middle income economy by 2030 and mining will play a very key role in the achievement of this vision and as a result these two boards will be seized with executing key government objectives,” Chitando said.

The seven-member ZCDC board will be chaired by mining engineer, Killiam Ukama, while it retained the trio of serving members Esau Chiadzwa, Alexander Mukwekwezeke and Niya Mtombeni.

The ZMDC board will be chaired by Mimosa executive director, Peter Chimboza and the seven-member board is made up of mining experts and individuals with a mining track record including David Murangari, a former permanent secretary in the Mines ministry.

Chitando challenged both boards to display competency and increase production, which in turn will benefit the country.

“ZCDC produced 1,8 million carats last year and in terms of their strategic plan, they want to grow this to at least 10 million carats by the year 2023, which is a massive increase in terms of production.

“On ZMDC, at the moment there are two agreements on Kamativi. These agreements need to be enforced because the government needs to see Kamativi operational as soon as yesterday,” he said.

Chitando announced that the Hwange board will be reconstituted next week and he distanced himself from the appointment of a new managing director after the resignation of Thomas Makore from the position, saying this was the prerogative of the board.

He said Mnangagwa will soon announce the diamond policy.