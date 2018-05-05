Business entities urged to pay outstanding taxes

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has urged local business entities to take advantage of the amnesty period by paying their outstanding taxes in order to avoid being penalised and having interest accumulating on outstanding amounts.

The government through the Finance Act no.1 of 2018 published on 15 March 2018, made provisions for the granting of a tax amnesty to persons on application and it has been running from January and its ending on the 30th of June 2018.

ZIMRA commissioner general, Ms Faith Mazani called upon all taxpayers to come forward and pay their taxes especially during this amnesty period.

“The Minister of Finance and Economic Development has announced an amnesty which we are actually asking our taxpayers to come forward, some have been audited and penalised but through the amnesty we are ready to reduce those penalties and they need to pay their taxes on time so that interest does not continue to accrue,” she said.

As part of efforts to support businesses in the country, the authority has provided facilities through technological investments to make tax compliance easy for customers.

The authority also deployed officers in different towns so as to remind and educate taxpayers on the responsibility of settling their tax obligations.

Meanwhile, ZIMRA said the authority will continue to fulfill its mandate which is to collect domestic resources through taxes thus enabling it to contribute towards building a strong and sustainable Zimbabwe.