British investors jets in

Africa Chrome Fields Director, Mr Zunaid Moti and his Special Advisor, Lord Peter Hain have arrived in the country to explore investment opportunities in Zimbabwe.

The Moti Group founder and his team touched down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport this Tuesday evening and is expected to hold marathon of meetings with government officials to pave way for increased exploration by the Kwekwe based chrome miner.

Lord Hain is a former British Labour cabinet minister who served under the governments of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

On arrival in Zimbabwe, Mr Moti said his company will become a major player in Zimbabwe’s mining industry, thereby contributing towards the rebuilding of the economy.

“We intend to increase our investment in Zimbabwe and create more jobs in the near future,” he said.

Africa Chrome Fields has so far invested more than $220 million in the mining and processing of chrome ore in the Midlands Province.

The visit is a great seal of approval on the country as a viable and safe investment destination after years of isolation from global investors including those from Britain. – ZBC