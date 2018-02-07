Bata to resume gumboots, safety shoe production

GWERU – The country’s biggest shoe manufacturing company Bata is set to resume its industrial footwear manufacturing this April creating the much needed employment.

The company has invested an estimated $500 000 towards the project.

The company stopped the manufacturing of industrial footwear in 2008 due to an adverse economic environment prevailing at the time which made it difficult to import critical raw materials.

But, with economic indicators promising an improved economy plans are in motion to swiftly re-open the industrial footwear factory that will service local demand.

The company’s managing director Mr Ehsan Zaman told a visiting delegation that the manufacturing company which has since reintroduced its famous sandak and pata pata products on the local market is working on opening a state of the art gumboots and safety shoe factory by April this year.

Mr Zaman went on to implore government to review its export incentive upwards so that they are able to offer competitive prices on the market.

The Midlands Minister of State Owen Ncube assured the company’s management that they will soon get the foreign currency they need to boost operations adding his office has already made submissions to government on key strategic industries that need attention in the province.

As part of the 100 day rapid results initiative recently adopted by government, Ncube wants the companies revived so as to reignite the economic fortunes of the province within the shortest possible timeframe.