BAT programme boosts tobacco production

HARARE – Listed cigarette manufacturer, British American Tobacco (BAT)’s tobacco empowerment plan for young tobacco farmers has helped to increase national tobacco output.

With revelations that the country this year breached the 220 million kilogrammes record of 2000, it is the initiatives of corporates such as BAT of supporting young farmers that has contributed to this stellar performance.

BAT Head Legal and External Affairs, Mr Mduduzi Lokotfwako said through their tobacco empowerment plan, they help young farmers with technical and financial assistance.

The tobacco industry is one major contributor to the country’s GDP as it is the leading foreign currency generator for the economy after mining.