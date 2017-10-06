Woman reveals horrifying sex life with goblin

FOR almost 10 years, Faith Sikhakhane claims to have had sex with a tokoloshe.

She said the tokoloshe had started to complain about her bed, saying it was the titanic.

“I was forced to buy a new bed because I couldn’t sleep,” said Faith (30).

She said the tokoloshe had started fighting with her, telling her to get a new bed.

“He wants nothing but sex and every time after a steamy sexual pleasure he would tell me to have a good day and that he loves me,” said Faith.

“I’ve had no peace since the tokoloshe man started bonking me.

“After I went and bought the new bed, he invited his friend to join us.”

She said her sister Dolly Ntobela (26) has a similar problem.

“We wake up wet as if we were sleeping with men. I need help as this can’t continue forever.”

She said the problem has become worse as the tokoloshe even comes during the day when she’s taking a nap.

“He’s very excited with my new bed. When I’m sitting on the couch he calls my name and tells me to go to the main bedroom,” she said.

Faith from Jeppestown, Joburg, said she has consulted many sangomas and prophets for help but has had no luck.

“If I try not to sleep with him he strangles me. Last week I woke up with no voice because he choked me,” she said.

Dolly said the tokoloshe has a big 4-5.

“He tells us to have a good day after sex. I wake up with my bottom wet. We truly need prayers,” said Dolly.

Sangoma Precious “Dabulamanzi” Sithole said the women need someone to remove the tokoloshe curse from them. — Daily Sun