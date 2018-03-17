US mom sentenced to jail for marrying daughter

Washington – An Oklahoma woman who married her biological daughter in 2016 has been sentenced to jail for incest.

Forty six-year-old Patricia Ann Spann received up to two years in prison and eights years of probation. She must also register as a sex offender upon her release.

Spann pleaded guilty to marrying her daughter Misty Velvet Dawn Spann, 26.

Both women were arrested and charged with incest in September 2016, six months after they got married.

A judge annulled their marriage in October 2017.

In a previous court battle, Spann lost custody of her daughter, but they later hit it off,” according to an arrest affidavit.

It’s unclear why Spann lost custody of her children but police discovered that Misty Spann is not the only biological child Patricia Spann has married.

Spann had previously married one of her sons in 2008 and that marriage was also annulled in 2010 – this time at the son’s request. – IOL