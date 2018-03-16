Man develops woman’s privates

DON’T dare dream.

An 18-year-old’s wet dream allegedly resulted in him developing breasts and a woman’s private parts.

Zvikomborero Zhou from Mberengwa, in the Midlands province said he dreamt having sex with a well-known sangoma in the area. Thereafter, his body started changing. Within a month his manhood reduced in size and a woman’s anatomy grew along with breasts.

The strange incident was revealed through a recorded cleansing ceremony conducted by Prophet Emmanuel Gwandida popularly known as Madzibaba Mutumwa last Saturday.

“After the dream my nipples started itching and when I scratched them they got swollen, after two days I developed breasts,” said Zhou.

With two private parts, Zhou said he still uses his manly one.

“But my male organ is still functioning well,” he added.

His female organ bothers him.

“When it’s hot I face a torrid time because my female organ itches. When I scratch it gets swollen,” he added.

In a bid to solve the odd problem his parents took him to sangomas and prophets but all their efforts have been fruitless.

“I have been to prophets around the country but nothing has changed. And I have tried to seek the services of sangomas as well but nothing has changed. Instead my parents have lost their money and cows to them (prophets and sangomas). Since then I have been leading a miserable life,” he told B-Metro in a telephone interview.

Those that have known him as a man at times tease him by touching his breasts.

“If a guy touches my breasts his male organ would react and start itching. I have become the talk of the community and it humiliates me and people assume that I’m female but I am not,” he added.

After meeting prophet Madzibaba Mutumwa he has a glimmer of hope.

“Since prayer sessions with Mutumwa my female organ is getting smaller. I’m hopeful it will eventually disappear,” he said.

B-Metro is in possession of a video showing Zhou’s conflicting private parts. – B-Metro