Human skull eats cattle

A Binga man tired of being poor consulted a sangoma that advised him to bury a human skull in his kraal to change his fortunes. More than 20 years later, the skull has brought nothing but pain to him.

“Back in 1997 I was a poor man in the whole community. Anyone who wanted to know the smell of poverty would come to me. I was tired of that life and I decided to consult a Sangoma who gave me a human skull so that I would have more cattle and goats,” he said.

At first after burying the skull in his kraal, things moved in the right direction.

“I had one cow and the other one which was leased to me. I had no goats. I then bought three cows and all of them were calving every year,” he said.

He disclosed that in 2005 his life was flourishing.

“At the end of 2014 I had 17 cattle and 30 goats,”Mudenda said.

But things took a nasty turn at the beginning of 2015 as his livestock started to die one after the other.

“In 2015 my cattle started to die mysteriously. They would bleed soon after that die,” he said.

He said the mysterious deaths were more pronounced on goats.

“It’s shocking because within a month three goats would die,” he said.

Now he is left with six beasts and 13 goats.

Last week he breathed a sigh of relief when he attended a Johane Masowe WeChishanu church service at Muchesu, Binga where Prophet Madzibaba Emmanuel Mutumwa (Pictured above) picked him from the crowd and told him that a human skull he was given by a Sangoma was the one causing mysterious deaths of his livestock.

They had to exhume it.

“We removed it from where it was buried and it was the one which was causing the death of his cattle and goats,” said Prophet Madzibaba Mutumwa.