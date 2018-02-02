Confessions of tomb-raider

CRUEL intentions!

Themba Masina (38) of Chalet just outside Bulawayo has been using his late brother’s bones that he dug from the deceased’s grave to make money.

With the help of an unknown sangoma, Masina made Obvious who died in 2015 part of the “living dead”.

“My life was stagnant so I sought help from a sangoma who advised me to exhume my late brother Obvious’s bones. I used the bones in my mining business,” he said.

With the help of the bones, Themba would realise rich pickings from the family’s gold mine in Inyathi. However, he was reckless with the profits until reality and fear set in.

“I managed to mine a lot of gold from our family mine at Inyathi. But I have nothing to show for it. I spent it all on beer and women, I couldn’t even buy a cow,” he said.

He claimed to have also found evil use for the soil he collected from his brother’s grave.

“I bathed with the soil mixed with a concoction to gain dignity and respect in society,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prophet Gwandida and his team exposed a 57-year-old man who was using mubobobo to sexually assault women in the area.

Nozibelo Hlabangana (46) a senior woman in the area revealed that she would find herself wet on her private parts.

Her story was similar to that of other women who were shy initially.