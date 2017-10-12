Bra and pant sex worker causes a stir in Gweru

GWERU – A woman believed to be a sex worker has caused a stir in Gweru with her occasional strolls in the city centre clad in just a bra and pant.

The Mirror could not get her full name but sources said her first name is Talent.

Talent who is usually camped at Café Bar in the City centre would surprise early morning workers as she would come out at around 7am and walk up and down the streets, buying a few things from vendors almost naked.

Her common regalia is a white bra and pink pants. After a stroll that lasts about 30 minutes, she goes back to her hole and comes back fully dressed.

At around 9am on Tuesday, The Mirror captured her walking along 2nd Street Avenue with a Black Label bottle in her hand.

She paraded herself for close to 10 minutes before going back into the bar and later came back dressed. Many people who operate their business in that street no longer questions her as they are used to seeing her sometimes almost naked. – Masvingo Mirror