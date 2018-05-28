We Will Phase Out Bond Notes, Replace Them With USD Before Introducing Local Currency: Chamisa

MDC-T President Nelson Chamisa has said that if he wins the 2018 elections he will address the cash crisis and phase out bond notes.

The bond notes will be replaced by United States Dollars until the country introduces its own local currency. Speaking at a rally in at Pelandaba Stadium in Gwanda, Chamisa said,

Once I get into power there are five main issues that I will address. Firstly, I will tackle the issue of governance. This country’s Government hasn’t been properly leading this country and this has to come to an end. My Government will be one which will address the grievances of people and represent them. I will also address cash challenges. If I come into power in July by August I would have replaced the bond note with the US dollar. Foreign currency will be used for a short while and then I will introduce our own currency. I will also revive industries, improve access to education, improve the health sector, eradicate corruption among other things.

More: Sunday News