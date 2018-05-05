Receiving School Fees From Diaspora? Collect Cash From Steward Bank Branches

In addition to sending money to Zimbabwe for investment in land, property and sometimes to start a business, people in the diaspora also send money home to their immediate and extended families to pay for medical expenses, pay school fees, and buy food.

The school fees part, particularly, is on the minds of many people right now that the second term is starting.

There are a number of options for sending money to Zimbabwe of course, but there’s the issue of you needing the money to reach Zimbabwe as US dollars or Pounds, depending. With the bank queues still persisting, the risk is high that money sent may not be withdrawable in time to pay the fees is high.

There’s also the issue of the value of the forex reducing when it’s not cashed out in forex in Zimbabwe.

Steward Bank has solved these problems by simplifying the whole process. It ensures that anyone receiving money at any of its branches and selected agents throughout the country can collect the money as cash.

If money it sent through the following money transfer companies available throughout the world:

MoneyGram,

Cassava Remit,

Hello Paisa

WorldRemit

Western Union

it can be cashed out in forex at any Steward Bank branch or selected Steward Bank agents in most Econet shops throughout the country.

Here’s a list of Steward Brank branches:

Harare Avondale Eastgate Joina City

Bulawayo

Mutare

Gweru

Masvingo

Victoria Falls (coming soon)